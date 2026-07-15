‘Ready to give life, but not land’: After broom, ryots use pestle to protest in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A day after farmers attacked land surveyors with brooms and heckled them during a land survey for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project in Bidadi, dozens of women sat at Byramangala Cross with pestles (onake) as a symbol of protest on Tuesday.

Suma, a dairy farmer, said she is ready to give up her life but not her land. The agitators said that if officials try to resume the land survey, they would be chased away with pestles. The farmers said they had no intention of attacking anyone on Monday, but it started when surveyors sought police help to survey the land while discussions were still ongoing.

“We demanded that the officials show the permission for the survey from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Instead of talking to us and giving us the details, they started the survey. Women and youngsters got enraged and started to attack them with brooms. On Tuesday, more women joined the protest at the Byramangala site with pestles,” said Mandalahalli Nagaraj, a villager.

A woman farmer said that a pestle is a symbol of agriculture, as it is used to crush seeds and grains, and it can also be used to save their land. “Yesterday (Monday) we used a broom... in case they come to touch our land, we will be forced to use the pestle against them and chase them away,” she said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers who are in favour of the project blocked the Bidadi-Harohalli State Highway and demanded expediting the project and giving 9,693 sqft of developed land per acre to each farmer in exchange for their land.