Rush grows at voter centres as citizens seek help with enumeration forms in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With half the month left for citizens to submit their filled-up enumeration forms, the rush at Voter Facilitation Centres (VFCs) is only rising. Citizens are queuing up to find their 2002 rolls details, seek assistance in filling up the forms or even get the forms filled.

This is because the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in most areas are providing little or no assistance. According to the citizens, they have very little information and lack time. “I have been staying in Karnataka ever since. But I am unable to fill the form. I asked my BLO to help, but she did not. Then I approached the VFC, which is also the ward office of my area. I had to wait for a long time for my turn,” said Gowramma, a senior citizen in Hegganahalli.

He said there is too much confusion and difficulty in finding the 2002 electoral details, said Siddaraiah, another senior citizen. Fearing errors leading to deletion, he also approached the VFC for assistance.

Many are also queuing up at VFC to find their old details in the rolls. “Even though we are told that our names will not be deleted. But I do not want a notice. I took a day’s leave from work to find my first polling booth of 2002 and my details in the electoral rolls, as I had shifted multiple houses in between. Finally, I found it after a long struggle,” said Benaka (name changed), a voter from Bengaluru rural.