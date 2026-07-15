Steel plant in Karnataka's Koppal closed for alleged environmental norm violations

KOPPAL: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the closure of a steel company in Koppal district. In its order to the district administration, the board has directed to shut down Kalyani Steels Limited at Ginigeri in Koppal taluk for allegedly violating environmental norms.

Following the directive, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal ordered the disconnection of the factory’s electricity supply, bringing its operations to a halt. It is alleged that the factory had been functioning in violation of environmental regulations, making it difficult for local residents to sustain their livelihoods. After examining the matter, the CPCB ordered the closure of the plant.

On July 3, CPCB chairman Aman Deep Garg and member-secretary Bharat Kumar Sharma issued an order directing the closure of Kalyani Steels Limited. On July 14, HESCOM officials visited the plant and disconnected its power connection. As a result, the factory remained shut and non-operational on Tuesday.

“The CPCB directed us to disconnect the electricity supply to Kalyani Steels Limited for violating the Air Act and the Water Act. Accordingly, I instructed HESCOM officials to disconnect the power supply. Once the electricity is disconnected, the factory ceases operations.

The main issue was that the company had not V implemented the Online Continuous Monitoring System (OCMS) as required. Though they later informed us by email that they had implemented it, I cannot revoke my action until fresh directions are received from the Central Pollution Control Board,” Itnal said.