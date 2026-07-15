Traffic challan concession helps Karnataka recover Rs 55 crore through Lok Adalat

BENGALURU: The 50 per cent concession announced by the state government for payment of traffic challan cases following the initiative taken up by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has fetched Rs 55 crore in fines to the government’s exchequer with the settlement of 19,13,659 traffic challan cases.

These cases were part of a total 76.25 lakh pre-litigation cases disposed of during the Lok Adalat held on July 11 across the state. In the Lok Adalat, a total of 78.79 lakh cases were disposed of, including 2.54 lakh pending cases, with the settlement of Rs 3,017 crores.

The concession for traffic challan was given for 20 days from June 21 to July 10 to make use of the concession.

Briefing the media about the statistics of the cases settled in the Lok Adalat, Justice Anu Sivaraman, senior judge of the High Court and Executive Chairperson of KSLSA, said that Rs 61.99 lakh was recovered to the transport department by disposing of the 1,212 cases pertaining to it. Narrating the success story of the Lok Adalat, she said that it had helped senior citizens with the settlement of 1,948 cases relating to them across the state. This apart, a motor vehicle accident case was settled for Rs 2.45 crore in Dharwad district.

In all, 2,776 matrimonial disputes, 3,590 partition suits, 4,496 motor vehicle accident cases, 10,817 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 155 consumer cases and 18 RERA cases were settled in the Lok Adalat.

Special Lok Adalat

A special Lok Adalat will be held on July 18 for settlement of pending cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.