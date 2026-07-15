Veteran BJP leader Ramachandra Gowda passes away at 88

BENGALURU: There are politicians who leave behind buildings, statues and memorials. Then there are those who leave behind enduring reputations.

For lakhs of RSS and BJP workers in Karnataka, Ramachandra Gowda, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88, belonged to the latter category. He firmly said the party worker is always more important than leaders for the party. His friends and well-wishers recall his days in the RSS and also his participation in the liberation of Goa.

Long before the Bharatiya Janata Party became Karnataka’s principal political force, Gowda was among the handful of leaders patiently laying its foundation, brick by brick. An engineer by profession, he entered public life in 1970 as one of the first three Jan Sangh corporators elected to the then Bengaluru City Corporation, alongside S Krishnamurthy and Srinivas Iyengar.

Although he hailed from one of Karnataka’s politically influential Vokkaliga communities, Gowda rarely invoked caste for political gain and quietly chose a different path — that of organisation building and public service. His admirers said he could easily have been chief minister, having been in prison during emergency with Vajpayee and Advani, who visited him on many occasions. He never misused his connections and contacts to climb the ladder.

One episode from his days as corporator lives on. When the ruling council proposed a steep revision in property tax, pushing tax assessments from around Rs 70 to nearly Rs 7,000, Gowda launched a fast-unto-death in protest. But he did not stop at opposing the move. During the many days of protest, he offered an alternative — the Self-Assessment Scheme — arguing that citizens should honestly declare their property details instead of being subjected to arbitrary powers of tax inspectors. The proposal initially met with resistance but eventually became policy.