CM Shivakumar’s statement fails to mollify farmers

BENGALURU: The farmers from over 20 villages in Bidadi are not convinced with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that he is not forcing any farmers to give up or forcefully take away land. Instead, they urged him to declare wrapping up the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township Project (GBIT) and AI City Project.
The farmers say, as the process has been initiated to grab land by announcing a package and some of the big land holding farmers have made up their mind, the small land holders will be pushed to penury as access to their land will be cut if the government take over other land parcels.
“About 20 per cent of them who own land are outsiders, and many are businessmen. If they give up land, the short-term farmers will be impacted. Imagine if the water source of the pathway connects small-time farmers with 2 to 5 acres from another farmer with over 15 to 20 acres, and that land is fenced, how can the small-time farmer get access to his land,” said Mandalahalli Nagaraj whose family, consisting of elder siblings own 40 acres.
HG Prakash, ex-taluk member, Byramangala, said he would welcome the CM’s remark that a committee will be set up to conduct a survey and hold meetings with farmers, but the action of publishing a final notification for land acquisition at Hosur, KG Golrapalya, Allasandra, Bannagi villages of Bidadi Hobli is uncalled for. “We have decided that we will give our lives but never agree to part ways with land,” said Prakash.
Bhagya Nagaraj, a woman leader who is into dairy farming, said that over 20,000 farmers, including women folks are involved in dairy farming; many are into sericulture and are financially independent. If the Chief Minister is really concerned about the farming community, instead of issuing statements like government will not force to take land, should cancel the project.