CM Shivakumar’s statement fails to mollify farmers

BENGALURU: The farmers from over 20 villages in Bidadi are not convinced with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that he is not forcing any farmers to give up or forcefully take away land. Instead, they urged him to declare wrapping up the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township Project (GBIT) and AI City Project.

The farmers say, as the process has been initiated to grab land by announcing a package and some of the big land holding farmers have made up their mind, the small land holders will be pushed to penury as access to their land will be cut if the government take over other land parcels.

“About 20 per cent of them who own land are outsiders, and many are businessmen. If they give up land, the short-term farmers will be impacted. Imagine if the water source of the pathway connects small-time farmers with 2 to 5 acres from another farmer with over 15 to 20 acres, and that land is fenced, how can the small-time farmer get access to his land,” said Mandalahalli Nagaraj whose family, consisting of elder siblings own 40 acres.