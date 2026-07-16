DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad land in Delhi, Congress brass may finalise ministers’ list

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s much-delayed cabinet expansion entered a decisive phase with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president BK Hariprasad reaching New Delhi on Wednesday evening for crucial consultations with the Congress high command, which is expected to determine the composition of the new ministry.

The three leaders are scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala late on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The meetings could culminate in the approval of the final list of ministers and the swearing-in is likely on Friday or Saturday depending on the availability of an auspicious time. It could even be held on Sunday or Monday.

Sources said Siddaramaiah was initially reluctant to leave for the national capital in the afternoon, prompting Shivakumar to personally visit him at his residence. They both later left together on a special flight around 7.30 pm. Hariprasad travelled separately on a commercial flight around 6 pm.

The Delhi visit effectively put the state government’s routine on hold. Thursday’s cabinet meeting was postponed, the CM’s programme in Malur, Kolar district, was cancelled, and the transfer list of senior government officials was deferred for about a fortnight.