DK Shivakumar slams Gowda family, says there is conspiracy to send him to prison

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made serious allegations against former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and his son and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing the family of being envious of his becoming chief minister and now conspiring to send him to jail by creating controversies over the Bidadi Township project.
Shivakumar clarified that he, unlike his predecessors, will not denotify the land already acquired for the project and get into trouble. “Continue with your resolve to send me to jail. It is after going to jail and coming back that I am sitting as CM. I have seen with my own eyes how people stood by me when I went to jail.
The case I went to jail for was dismissed within two-and-a-half years. I bow before the Supreme Court. It is the mothers and youth of this state who cried and prayed for me, brought me out of jail and seated me in this position,” Shivakumar told reporters in Vidhana Soudha. Shivakumar had spent close to 50 days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case.
“Kumaranna has said the day I go to jail is nearing. I am ready, Kumaranna. I am someone who was at the birthplace of Krishna. You came and met me. I know your efforts, your struggle, your hard work. I am aware of your mindset that no other leader should rise. Still, it is my duty to bow to your seniority. If you cannot accept the respect I give you, that is your problem. I do not wish ill on anyone, even you,” he elaborated.
Hitting out at Kumaraswamy for calling the Bidadi project a real estate venture, Shivakumar accused him of handing over the responsibility of building the township to private developer DLF, and even collecting Rs 400 crore as security deposit. “Even when he was unwell, Kumaraswamy spoke via video conference from Delhi and said that 40% of the developed land (about 8,000 sqft per acre) will be given to farmers as compensation. At that time, compensation of Rs 22-25 lakh per acre was fixed. A government order was issued,” he said, adding that Kumaraswamy had issued orders to evict entire villages.
“Who wrote a letter to DLF asking them to pay a security deposit and sign an agreement within 15 days, and run a real estate business, brother,” he chided. He claimed that on September 23, 2006, then CM Kumaraswamy had instructed that the land be handed over in phases to the private company. “Should this be called a real estate business or family-run business? Who ran the real estate business, Appaji (HD Deve Gowda),” he taunted.
Shivakumar also alleged that the Gowda family ensured that the land they purchased in Bidadi, Devagere and surrounding areas did not fall within the township project. “Didn’t you design the township so that only farmers’ land would be taken? Didn’t your family members buy 36 acres in this very township? You declared it a Red Zone so that farmers in that area cannot sell it even in hard times... It was the first time in the history of this state that it had happened.
Is this how you treat the very people who made you CM, PM and MP? I am only moving forward on the foreword you wrote. It is only on this matter that I am your successor, not politically.
I am carrying forward your thinking and your wish. I am continuing with the vision you had for the development of Bengaluru South district,” he quipped. He alleged that Gowda’s relative, a KIDAB officer, ensured that their land at Kethaganahalli was not acquired.
‘Why no opposition to BSY’s decision?’
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar questioned HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy as to why they did not oppose the project when it began after a gap of 15 years in 2019 during the regime of BS Yediyurappa. He said the then government had acquired 900 acres by giving compensation of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
“In 2019, when BS Yediyurappa was CM and R Ashoka a minister, a committee was formed chaired by the then chief secretary. The committee reported that 9,000 acres in Bidadi were suitable to be acquired. It was advised to use 35% for industry, 30% for housing and the rest for other purposes. I do not wish to hurt the feelings of an elderly man (Gowda) by making him sit in protest at the Gandhi statue. Our mothers (protesting women) need not beat any officials with brooms. If I have made a mistake by interfering with their lives, they can beat me if they wish -- I am ready to be beaten,” the CM said.
“The government will not forcibly take land from any farmer. We will give compensation to those who come forward voluntarily to part with their land. A committee will be formed to hear farmers’ grievances and seek their opinion,” he said. Shivakumar said he will discuss setting up the committee with his colleagues at the next cabinet meeting and it could be headed by either a legislator or a retired judge. The committee will also examine legal issues and give a report in 2-3 months.
Asked whether the process would stop till the committee submits its report, he said, “Whoever voluntarily comes forward to give up land to be freed from the Red Zone norm will be given compensation and the land will be acquired. Those who refuse will not be forced. The process will continue. The committee will hear farmers’ grievances, understand their mind besides looking into the legal aspects.”
‘Which high command were you trying to please’
Refusing to reply to Gowda’s allegation, he said, “When they (HD Kumaraswamy as CM) carried out this project in 2006, which high command were you trying to please? Do you want the list of which land they acquired after coming from Hassan?” He asserted that the government will implement the project. “Why should we abandon it? Why should I denotify this project? Is it possible to let those who have already given up land to go back to farming there?
Every process of this project will be transparent,” he said. He maintained that no FIR has been filed against any farmer, and the law will take its own course.
“I will not force those who do not wish to part with their land. I decided this after meeting farmers and officials. Kumaraswamy had proposed to give 8,000 sqft per acre of developed land. We will give 9,500 sqft,” he clarified.
He advised farmers to give up their agitation and build their lives.