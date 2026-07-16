DK Shivakumar slams Gowda family, says there is conspiracy to send him to prison

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made serious allegations against former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and his son and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing the family of being envious of his becoming chief minister and now conspiring to send him to jail by creating controversies over the Bidadi Township project.

Shivakumar clarified that he, unlike his predecessors, will not denotify the land already acquired for the project and get into trouble. “Continue with your resolve to send me to jail. It is after going to jail and coming back that I am sitting as CM. I have seen with my own eyes how people stood by me when I went to jail.

The case I went to jail for was dismissed within two-and-a-half years. I bow before the Supreme Court. It is the mothers and youth of this state who cried and prayed for me, brought me out of jail and seated me in this position,” Shivakumar told reporters in Vidhana Soudha. Shivakumar had spent close to 50 days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case.

“Kumaranna has said the day I go to jail is nearing. I am ready, Kumaranna. I am someone who was at the birthplace of Krishna. You came and met me. I know your efforts, your struggle, your hard work. I am aware of your mindset that no other leader should rise. Still, it is my duty to bow to your seniority. If you cannot accept the respect I give you, that is your problem. I do not wish ill on anyone, even you,” he elaborated.