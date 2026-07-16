India–UK trade ties to make premium alcohol cheaper

BENGALURU: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which became operational from July 15, will further bring down the price of premium alcohol brands in Karnataka, which has recently introduced a new excise tax regime based on the content of ‘alcohol in beverage’ (AIB).

The maximum retail price (MRP) on premium Scotch whiskeys and Gin in the state has already been brought down by more than 20% with the inception of the new policy on May 11. Under CETA, customs duties on Scotch whiskey have been reduced from 150% to 75% percent with immediate effect and will be gradually brought down to 40% during the next 10 years.

“Following the implementation of the AIB taxation framework, under which the MRP of imported bottled in origin (BIO) spirits earlier declined by 15% to 23%, product prices have been rationalised to align more closely with those in the neighbouring states. The India–UK FTA is expected to deliver an incremental price reduction of approximately 5% to 7%,” said Sanjit Padhi, the chief executive officer of International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI).

“However, the timing of any price changes will be subject to the implementation modalities, documentation and the necessary transition period. The full benefits of the India–UK FTA will be realised only if tariff rationalisation is passed onto the consumer and is not offset through additional state taxation or restrictive regulatory measures. It is important that discussions about taxation are guided by complete facts and objective analysis rather than selective interpretation of data,” added Padhi.