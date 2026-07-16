Inhuman, cruel, morally indefensible, says Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed the State Government for issuing a fresh land acquisition notification affecting four villages under the proposed Bidadi Township Project, despite farmers from three previously notified villages continuing their protests. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former Karnataka CM termed the government’s move “inhumane, cruel and morally indefensible.”

While Chief Minister DK Shivakumar publicly claimed that no land would be acquired without farmers’ consent, the government had quietly initiated fresh acquisition proceedings, he said. “Those close to him seem to have known about it in advance, as they celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets even before the notification became public. Is this humanity? Is this governance?” he questioned.

The former CM questioned why the State Government had proceeded with issuing fresh notifications despite announcing that a committee would examine the matter. “People are no longer silent. They are prepared to resist. If officials attempt joint surveys of agricultural land without the consent of farmers, do you expect the women of these villages to remain passive? The Chief Minister himself says, ‘Come and beat me with a broom if you want.’ Is this language befitting a CM? It reflects the unfortunate state of governance in Karnataka,” he said.

“You repeatedly say this is not your project and that you do not need it. If that is true, why are you still pursuing it? Withdraw it immediately,” Kumaraswamy said.