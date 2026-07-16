Karnataka doctor found stabbed to death, son hurt; wife’s role under lens

DHARWAD: A 45-year-old doctor was found dead with multiple stab injuries, while his eight-year-old son is battling for life following a suspected family dispute at an apartment in Jayanagar, Dharwad on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after relatives of the deceased, identified as Kiran Honnanavar, visited his residence at Ranka Apartments in the evening after he failed to respond to their phone calls throughout the day, police sources said. The relatives have alleged that Kiran’s wife, Priyanka, who is also a doctor, stabbed him to death.

They further alleged that she also attempted to kill their son. The child survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, said initial reports suggested that both the father and son had died.

However, during the inspection, police found that the boy was still breathing and immediately shifted him to a hospital. “It is too early to comment on the incident. We will register a case based on the complaint lodged by Kiran’s relatives and investigate the matter,” Police Commissioner said.