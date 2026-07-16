Karnataka govt releases draft of apartment ownership Bill

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with apartment owners, associations, and other stakeholders on the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, which will come up for discussion during the Assembly session next month.

Home buyers had expressed concern over absolute ownership of their share, right over common area, on-time transfer of the flat, multiple associations, delay in projects and other issues. Talking to owners, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured to look into it.

Addressing the owners and apartment stakeholders, Gowda said the Bill intends to safeguard the ownership rights of apartment owners. Ensuring ownership of common areas and common facilities vests with the apartment owners. He said that under the new draft, the associations (apartment) have to be registered only under this act.

“This is to avoid multiplicity and wastage of social energy due to unwanted fights between two or three associations,” said Krishna Byre Gowda and added that the government is only giving a framework and self-governance is left to owners themselves.

Once the new bill sails through, the existing Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, and the Karnataka Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) (KOFA) Act, 1972, will be repealed.