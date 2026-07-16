Karnataka secures Rs 2,821 crore textile investment at Delhi event

BENGALURU: Karnataka has secured investment commitments worth Rs 2,821 crore, which is expected to create 11,020 job opportunities across the textile and apparel sector, at the Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Twelve Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked during the event and the investments span spinning, apparel manufacturing, textile processing, technical textiles, medical textiles, hygiene products and integrated textile parks, covering nine districts.

The MoUs were facilitated during the ‘Investment Opportunities in Karnataka & MoU Signing’ session, chaired by Rohini Sindhuri, Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, along with AB Basavaraju, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director of Handlooms & Textiles.

Addressing leading textile manufacturers, exporters, investors and industry leaders, Sindhuri said Karnataka is rapidly emerging as India’s most preferred destination for textile and apparel investments, supported by progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and a complete “Fiber to Fashion” ecosystem.

“Karnataka is not merely the garment capital of India. We are a complete Fiber to Fashion ecosystem where tradition, technology, sustainability and manufacturing excellence come together. We invite investors from across India and the world to partner in Karnataka’s next phase of industrial growth,” she said.

She highlighted that the proposed Karnataka Textile & Apparel Policy 2026-2031 aims to attract Rs 20,000 crore in investments and create five lakh employment opportunities over the next five years, with special emphasis on Kalyana Karnataka and Tier-II and Tier-III cities.