Karnataka set to unveil data centre policy

BENGALURU: Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister and Bengaluru Business Corridor chairman LK Atheeq announced on Wednesday that the State Government is in the final stages of conceiving a “comprehensive and sustainable” policy on data centres to support the infrastructural requirements of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Atheeq was speaking at the inaugural edition of GCC Summit, organised by Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, in partnership with the IT/BT Department and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The summit brought together more than 500 delegates and over 30 industry leaders and experts to discuss the future of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), AI talent, digital infrastructure, and Karnataka’s roadmap to becoming India’s GCC destination.

“The government itself is one of the largest repositories of data. Yet we barely utilise this resource effectively. If government data can be responsibly leveraged, we can better understand citizen needs, improve service delivery, identify bottlenecks and significantly enhance governance outcomes through AI.

We also envision a large public AI resource library that is open and accessible to everyone,” Atheeq said. Regions in Karnataka, including Mysuru, Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi have been shortlisted to establish GCCs as part of the Beyond Bengaluru initiative.