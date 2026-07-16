Poor monsoon, water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka tells CWRC

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday conveyed to Tamil Nadu that it is not in a position to release Cauvery water as poor monsoon rains and depleted reservoir storage have forced the state to prioritise drinking water needs over downstream releases.

The stand was taken at a meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Wednesday, where Karnataka’s delegation, led by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) Managing Director Mahesh and adviser Sriramaiah, participated through video conference.

The officials later briefed Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on the proceedings.

During the meeting, Tamil Nadu officials expressed concern over the reduced inflows, pointing out that water had flowed for only four days during the current spell and that releases this year were significantly lower than in previous years and asked for at least 15 days flow.

In response, Karnataka officials maintained that the state itself was grappling with a severe rainfall deficit and declining reservoir storage due to a poor monsoon and the impact of El Niño-like weather conditions.

The Karnataka delegation informed the committee that several parts of the state were facing drought-like conditions and that the water available in the Cauvery basin reservoirs was barely sufficient to meet drinking water requirements. Under such circumstances, they argued, Karnataka could not be expected to make additional releases to Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the committee acknowledged the poor rainfall situation and the low storage levels in Karnataka’s reservoirs and did not direct the state to release water immediately.