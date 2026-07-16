Recruitment firm booked for cheating job aspirants

BENGALURU: Hal police have registered an FIR against a private recruitment firm for allegedly cheating several job aspirants by collecting money on the false promise of securing jobs in reputed companies.

According to the complaint filed by Prabhudev G (26), a final-year M Tech student, he was contacted on July 3 by a woman claiming to represent Infosquare Global Solutions Private Limite about vacancies for Mechanical Design Engineers.

On July 4, Pawan Gopal, company’s director, allegedly told him that he had to pay for a written test. Prabhudev said he paid Rs 2,000 and appeared for the test along with 15 to 20 candidates. He later received an email stating that he had failed the exam and was asked to appear for another test on July 11. However, later he was allegedly told that no examination would be conducted and that the company could not provide him with a job. When he sought a refund of the Rs 2,000, the accused allegedly refused and threatened him.