SIR extended in Karnataka by 10 days

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state will be extended by 10 days.

Accordingly, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit houses to distribute, collect and digitise enumeration forms till August 8. Earlier, the exercise was supposed to end on July 29.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka V Anbukkumar said this has been done to help electors and BLOs complete the SIR exercise successfully. The CEO’s office had requested the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) more time to complete the exercise in the city.

As per data, there are 1,03,88,363 electors and 81,30,826 forms have been distributed. Per day coverage is 4.89%, where 5,08,177 forms are being distributed, and 7,10,963 (6.84%) forms have been digitised.

BJP and Congress had sought extension of time for completion of the SIR exercise. Many citizens and associations had also sought extension of time, citing lack of clarity in the exercise. Many BLOs had complained of paucity of time to distribute, collect and digitise forms.

According to an order issued by ECI, rationalisation/re-arrangement of polling stations will be done on August 8 instead of July 29.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5. Claims and objections can be filed from August 17 to September 16 instead of August 5 to September 4.

As per the new schedule, the notice phase for disposal of claims and objections is from August 17 to October 15. The final electoral roll will be published on October 19.