SIT submits 7,005-page final report in Dharmasthala mass burial case

MANGALURU: Over six months after court directions, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala submitted a 7,005-page final report before a Belthangady court on Wednesday.

The report was submitted by SP C A Simon before the court of the Additional Civil Judge and JMFC. It includes the statements of about 255 witnesses, FSL reports, and a hard disc containing video-recorded statements and forensic evidence.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Divyaraj Hegde told media persons that the next hearing in the matter will be on August 29.

The SIT had filed a 3,923-page report before the court under Section 215(2)(b) of the BNSS in November last year, in which perjury and criminal offences were alleged against six persons — C N Chinna alias Chinnaiah, Mahesh Shetty Timarody, Girish Mattannavar, Jayanth T, Vittal Gowda and Sujatha Bhat.

Following the 3,923-page report, T H Vijayendra, Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate of the JMFC Court, Belthangady, had directed the SIT to submit a final report for it to take cognizance of the perjury and other criminal offences alleged against the six persons on January 3 this year.

Based on a complaint by C N Chinnaiah that he had buried the bodies of alleged victims of rape and murder, a case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station in July last year by Dharmasthala police. Following intense pressure, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DGP Pronab Mohanty to investigate the case.