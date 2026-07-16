UGCET first round seat allotments out, medical students have to wait for NEET results

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday announced the final results of the first round of seat allotments for various professional degree courses for the 2026–2027 Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET).
Out of 1,41,872 seats available across different courses, 1,22,512 seats have been allotted. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete their choice selection, fee payment, and report to their allotted colleges by July 24. Engineering in particular has received a significant response. Of the 91,724 engineering seats, 90,748 have already been allotted, leaving only 976 seats vacant. In the Veterinary Science course, all 361 seats have been filled, said KEA executive director H Prasanna.
Due to the delay in conducting this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), seat allotments for medical, dental, Ayush and pharmacy will be conducted after the NEET results are announced.
CHOICE ENTRY SCHEDULE
July 16: Engineering
July 17: Agricultural Sci & Veterinary Sci
July 18: Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences (AHS)
July 19: BSc Nursing
Every candidate will be provided with four choices. The first entails accepting the allotted seat, paying the fee, downloading the admission confirmation letter. The second choice means retaining the allotted seat while waiting for a better option in the next round; KEA has especially advised medical aspirants to choose this option. The third choice involves rejecting the allotted seat and participating in the next round. The last means exiting the counselling process entirely.
New Flexibility
KEA is allowing candidates to modify their choice options within the specified deadline. Even those who initially selected the fourth choice to opt out, can rejoin the counselling process by changing their option within the deadline. Seat allotment under the sports quota has not been carried out in the first round due to a delay in receiving the eligible candidates’ list from the Spor-ts Department. These seats will be allotted in the second round.