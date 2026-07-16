UGCET first round seat allotments out, medical students have to wait for NEET results

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday announced the final results of the first round of seat allotments for various professional degree courses for the 2026–2027 Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET).

Out of 1,41,872 seats available across different courses, 1,22,512 seats have been allotted. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete their choice selection, fee payment, and report to their allotted colleges by July 24. Engineering in particular has received a significant response. Of the 91,724 engineering seats, 90,748 have already been allotted, leaving only 976 seats vacant. In the Veterinary Science course, all 361 seats have been filled, said KEA executive director H Prasanna.

Due to the delay in conducting this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), seat allotments for medical, dental, Ayush and pharmacy will be conducted after the NEET results are announced.

CHOICE ENTRY SCHEDULE

July 16: Engineering

July 17: Agricultural Sci & Veterinary Sci

July 18: Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences (AHS)

July 19: BSc Nursing

Every candidate will be provided with four choices. The first entails accepting the allotted seat, paying the fee, downloading the admission confirmation letter. The second choice means retaining the allotted seat while waiting for a better option in the next round; KEA has especially advised medical aspirants to choose this option. The third choice involves rejecting the allotted seat and participating in the next round. The last means exiting the counselling process entirely.