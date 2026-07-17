Bengaluru law student succumbs after knife attack; lover, kin held

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old law student who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her former lover’s brother succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday after battling for her life for three days. The victim was allegedly attacked on July 13 after ending her relationship with her boyfriend upon learning about his previous marriage. The JB Nagar police have arrested the two brothers in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Amrutha (22), a resident of HAL 3rd Stage, Kodihalli. She was a fourth-year LLB student and also worked part-time at a pizza outlet. The accused have been identified as Surya G (21), a medical representative, and his elder brother, Dhanush G (23), who works at a lighting shop. Both are residents of Wilson Garden.

According to the police, Amrutha and Dhanush had been in a relationship for over three years after their families became acquainted during a religious gathering in the locality. However, in March this year, Amrutha ended the relationship after learning that Dhanush had married in 2022, had filed for divorce, and had a child. After discovering these facts, she distanced herself from him and rejected his proposal.

Angered by the rejection, Surya allegedly attacked Amrutha with a knife in broad daylight while she was returning home. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Police said that, based on a complaint filed by Amrutha’s brother, Tejas, the JB Nagar police initially registered a case of attempt to murder. The two brothers were arrested the day after the stabbing. Following Amrutha’s death, the police are expected to add the charge of murder to the case.