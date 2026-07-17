BJP will not allow Bidadi township to come up: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the BJP will not allow the Bidadi Township Project to come up under any circumstances and would raise the issue during the upcoming Assembly session. He also warned that if police harass farmers, party workers would lay siege to police stations.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the homes of farmers in Bidadi, Byramangala and Mandalahalli, where the Bidadi township is planned, Ashoka said the authorities must issue a seven-day notice before taking possession of land. “Instead, police and officials arrived without prior notice and resorted to high-handed action. Police allegedly abused and assaulted women, and then booked the protesting farmers under Section 307 (attempt to murder), portraying them as criminals. These farmers were only fighting to protect their ancestral lands. They did not attempt to kill anyone,” he said.

Ashoka claimed the situation in Byramangala resembled an emergency, said that farmers have been given two months to decide. They are also being lured with offers of higher compensation and illegal commissions. “They are being told they will receive an additional Rs 50lakh or Rs 10lakh as commission if they agree,” he alleged. He warned that if police take action against the farmers, BJP would surround police stations and prevent officers from stepping out.

Slamming Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ashoka said that instead of answering questions about the Bidadi land acquisition, he had diverted the debate to personal issues involving Union minister HD Kumaraswamy. “Whenever the farmers’ movement gains momentum, the government shifts focus to unrelated personal matters. Cases filed against the farmers must be withdrawn immediately,” he demanded.