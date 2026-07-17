Chitradurga farmers forced to sell bulls but find no buyers in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: With drought conditions worsening across Central Karnataka, Chitradurga farmers, who had purchased bulls to till their land in anticipation of a good monsoon, are now trying to sell them at steep losses, fearing an acute shortage of water and fodder.

Buying and selling bulls is a routine feature of the agricultural season in the region. Expecting normal rainfall, many farmers bought ‘Hori’ (draught) bulls, particularly the Amruthmahal breed, at the Chitradurga cattle market during May and the first fortnight of June.

However, the deficient monsoon has left them without the means to sustain the animals. As a result, many are attempting to sell their bulls at prices well below their purchase cost. But with few buyers in the market, most are returning to their villages with the unsold livestock.

K’taka farmers scramble to sell cattle before drought worsens

Farmers say they are trying to dispose of their cattle before the drought worsens, recalling the hardships they faced during previous dry spells. They cite severe shortages of water and fodder and fear a repeat of the 2015 drought, when many farmers abandoned cattle on roads as they could no longer afford to maintain them.

Chitradurga hosts one of the largest cattle markets in Central Karnataka, attracting farmers and traders from across Karnataka and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Preliminary estimates show, the available fodder stock can meet livestock requirements for about 26 weeks. “If the rabi rain arrives, the drinking water and fodder situation will improve,” said Deputy Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Dr Thippeswamy.