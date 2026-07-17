Deputy CM Parameshwara urges PM Modi to relax drought norms, extend assistance

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relax the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms for drought declaration and extend adequate financial assistance to Karnataka in view of rainfall deficit, crop loss and the likely drinking water crisis in the coming days.

In his letter, Dr Parameshwara requested the Union government to declare the prevailing situation in the state a calamity of national significance and extend assistance under relevant constitutional and statutory provisions.

Early intervention will help protect farmers’ interests, ensure water security and uphold the spirit of cooperative federalism, he said.

Dr Parameshwara said Karnataka is now facing a drought-like situation because of a poor monsoon. It recorded 42% and 34% rainfall deficit in June and July, respectively.

Bengaluru recorded nearly 34% rainfall deficit and the Kalyana Karnataka region alone reported 36% shortfall. Preliminary assessments indicate that nearly 80% of crops have been affected across the state. He said the water level in the reservoirs dropped significantly and the situation is alarming that the state might face a severe drinking water shortage in the coming days.

Dr Parameshwara said climate variability has fundamentally changed the nature of droughts and the existing Drought Manual 2020 and NDRF assessment framework do not adequately account for erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, and groundwater depletion.