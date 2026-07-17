Karnataka cabinet expansion delayed as Congress leaders hold inconclusive talks

BENGALURU, BELAGAVI: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and KPCC president B K Hariprasad held one-on-one discussions with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday, the date for the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet remained uncertain.

As the meeting was held in the absence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge—who returned to Bengaluru— and remained inconclusive, one more round of talks is needed to arrive at a conclusion, informed sources told the TNIE.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, expressed confidence that the expansion will happen before the monsoon session of the joint legislature that commences in the first week of August. Shivakumar had earlier informed that the session would begin on August 6.

“Today, Shivakumar ji, Siddaramaiah ji, and Hariprasad ji met Rahul ji, and they have also met or are meeting General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal ji. The discussions have just begun. I cannot give you any date right now. I can only say that these are preliminary discussions. The expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will happen very soon.

There are 20 vacancies in the cabinet, and one speaker post is empty. Let the consultations happen... something can only be said after the discussions. The effort will be to fill the maximum or all the vacancies”, Surjewala told reporters. When asked if the expansion will happen before the session, he said, “Yes, I am completely hopeful that the expansion of the cabinet will be completed before the Assembly session”.

Meanwhile, Hariprasad said that the high command leaders might even call state leaders for another round of talks. He said the discussion has been deferred for the time being and attributed it to Kharge returning to Bengaluru.