Karnataka HC allows BDA to invite applications for Shivaram Karanth Layout sites

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has permitted BDA to invite applications for sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout to generate revenue for various infrastructure works and to ease its loan burden. However, the court said BDA could only invite applications and allotment of sites would depend on further directions to be issued by it.

A special division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Venkatesh Naik T passed this order recently, considering the application filed by BDA along with an affidavit explaining its financial position and seeking permission to invite applications for allotment of sites. In its order passed on January 18, 2024, the court asked BDA to maintain status quo in the matter.

The affidavit stated that the procedure for allotment of sites under the provisions of the BDA (Allotment of Sites) Rules, 1984, will take nearly one year. As per the prescribed procedure, two months have to be granted to the people to submit applications along with an initial deposit of 12.5% of the site value. Thereafter, additional time has to be given to allottees for payment of the balance amount in accordance with the rules.