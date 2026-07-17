Karnataka plans Rs 5,000 crore makeover of Kanteerava Stadium

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, also holds the sports portfolio, on Thursday said the state government will redevelop Kanteerava Stadium into an arena of international standards at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

“Infrastructure required to host the Commonwealth Games and other international sporting events will be created. A final decision on the project will be taken by the Cabinet,” he told reporters. “If we want to host the Commonwealth Games or any other international-level sporting events, we will need that level of infrastructure. With the current infrastructure, we can only host up to the national level ... That is why we are planning and fine-tuning the idea to build international standard infrastructure and facilities. This will cost thousands of crores of rupees. It might roughly cost an estimated Rs 5,000 crore,” he added.

Attendance relaxation

Parameshwara announced that students participating in state-level and national-level sport competitions will receive 15% attendance relaxation in their educational institutions, while those participating in international events will receive 25% attendance relaxation. The measure is being implemented with immediate effect, and a Government Order has already been issued, he said.

He said even if student sportspersons have only 50% attendance, they should be allowed to appear for examinations.

The minister said the government is also giving priority to providing employment opportunities to accomplished sportspersons. Recruitment is under way for 72,000 vacant posts across various departments.