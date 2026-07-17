Man dies after head gets trapped in hotel service lift in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a 22-year-old man died after his head struck the lintel of a hotel freight (service) lift in Jayanagar police station limits on Thursday. The deceased is Rajesh of Dharwad and residing in Yelachenahalli.

According to police, Rajesh aspired to start his own hotel. To learn about hotel operations, he visited his friend’s Dakshina Uphaar Hotel at 27th Cross, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, to observe the day-to-day functioning of the establishment.

Around 8.30 am, food items were being transported from the ground floor to the first floor using the hotel’s freight lift. During the process, the lift door suddenly opened.

As Rajesh attempted to step out, the lift moved, trapping his head which hit the lintel of the lift. He sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot, police said. A case of negligence was registered against the hotel and building owners.