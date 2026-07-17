Man held for hacking woman to death at Bantwal bus stand in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Bantwal Town police arrested the accused who allegedly hacked 21-year-old woman to death in the KSRTC bus stand at B C Road on Thursday.

The accused Chethan, a resident of Odilnala in Belthangady, was arrested in Pachanady, Mangaluru

Police said the accused had consumed rat poison and was admitted to a government hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, Chethan and Lavanya were in a relationship but broke up about four years ago. Police said Chethan allegedly attacked Lavanya with a machete at the KSRTC bus stand in BC Road before fleeing the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A case has been registered at the Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 78, 103, and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.