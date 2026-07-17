One Nation, One Time: Minister Joshi launches tech for high-precision time standard

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, inaugurated the ‘White Rabbit Technology’-based ‘Indian Standard Time (IST) Distribution Demonstration Network’ on Thursday at the Regional Reference Standards Laboratory SL in Jakkur.

The minister said that this initiative, implemented under the ‘One Nation, One Time,’ vision is a step toward establishing a uniform, highly precise, and secure time standard across India.

Joshi said that this new system upholds the sovereignty of the nation’s digital infrastructure by eliminating India’s reliance on foreign time sources like GPS. By reducing dependence on external time references, critical sectors will gain maximum protection against risks such as cyber-attacks and data manipulation. “This high-precision time synchronisation technology will be revolutionary in maintaining the stability of high-frequency financial markets, stock exchanges, digital banking payments, telecommunications networks, and national power grids,” he said.

He said this indigenous system, which operates in compliance with the global Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) protocols, will strengthen India’s internal security while maintaining international quality standards.

He said these uniform time protocols will serve as a foundational pillar for India’s future technology-driven digital governance and the transparency of public services.