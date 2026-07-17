SC sets aside election of BJP MLC Pranesh, declares Congress’s Gayathri winner in Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the 2021 election of BJP MLC MK Pranesh from the Chikkamagaluru local authorities constituency. With this, Congress candidate AV Gayathri Shante Gowda has thus become the winner.

This comes as a major setback to the BJP, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of all objection petitions filed by Pranesh, who is the sitting Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council.

Welcoming the judgment, Gayathri Shante Gowda said, “This has given me an opportunity to serve the people in the remaining one-and-half years of the Council’s tenure.”

Gayathri had contested against MK Pranesh in the 2021 election and garnered 1,880 votes, losing by 6 votes to Pranesh, who polled 1,886 votes. BJP’s 12 nominees in panchayats helped Pranesh scrape through.

Contending that nominee members are not empowered to vote, Gayathri moved the High Court, where both single and double benches gave a verdict in favour of Gayathri. Pranesh filed an objection petition in the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court judgment ordering the district administration to recount votes.