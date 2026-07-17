SIR booths turn into reunion centres for Gadag folk in Karnataka

GADAG : The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has helped many migrants to reunite after 25 years in Gadag. Many native residents of HUDCO Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hamala Colony are coming back to get details of their names in the 2002 voters’ list and are bumping into old friends and relatives.

Many residents said they had lost contact with their friends. Majority of the population in these areas are daily wage workers and had shifted to cities before 2000. They are now thanking the SIR process for the forced opportunity to share and recall good old times with each other. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have access to the voters’ list in 2002 where people had voted at polling booths set up in schools, community halls and other places.

Many migrant senior citizens from across the state are visiting Gadag to check their names in the voters’ list before 2002. People who migrated during the 2000s from Gadag are now staying in lodges, house of relatives and friends for the SIR.

On Wednesday, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Abdul Kurahatti, met his old friends and neighbours Ravi Chimmal, Ravi Goudar and Raghavendra Goudar near a tea shop at booth no. 8, and recalled good old days. Kurahatti said he is not on Facebook but his children use social media. Many people who saw him expressed their happiness and said the SIR, for all its challenges, has reunited them.