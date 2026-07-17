Six fishermen rescued after boat capsizes off Mangaluru coast

MANGALURU: Six fishermen were rescued after a traditional fishing boat capsized near NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Friday.

The boat had arrived from Malpe fishing harbour in Udupi district.

According to police sources, six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were on board when the boat capsized due to rough waves near NITK beach.

The fishermen said the boat overturned after being hit by a huge wave. Local fishermen rushed to the spot and rescued all six. None of them sustained major injuries.