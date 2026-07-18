BJP to take out padayatra to Bidadi against township

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders will hold a mega padayatra from Bengaluru to Bidadi extending their support to the farmers in the ongoing protest against the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project near Bidadi. The BJP leaders, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, former ministers Suresh Kumar and others held a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Friday.

Vijayendra alleged that the State Government is forcibly acquiring fertile agricultural land in Bidadi in the name of developing a satellite township and alleged that the project aims only at benefiting real estate interests. “We do not see any pro farmers’ decision by the State Government. They issue land acquisition notification and then they constitute a three-member committee to look into merits... all these are fake.

BJP decided to raise its voice for the farmers and we will join hands with them. We will hold a padayatra and soon we will announce the dates after discussing it with party leaders,’’ he said, adding that the padayatra would be held before the commencement of the Legislature session.

Vijayendra also urged the State Government to drop the idea of choosing Bengaluru’s second international airport in Kanakapura. He allege that this is being done to increase the value of land or benefit private companies there. “Instead, establish it near Tumakuru that will also benefit the districts of Central and North Karnataka,” he said.