Chennamma, former PM Deve Gowda's wife, dies after suffering cardiac arrest

BENGALURU: Chennamma Deve Gowda, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.

Chennamma was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday following chest congestion and was being treated under a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and Dr Sunil Karanth.

On Friday, the hospital had issued a medical bulletin stating that she was responding well to treatment. It said her blood pressure, pulse and other vital parameters were within normal limits, although her respiratory treatment was continuing.

In a subsequent medical update issued on Saturday, the hospital said that despite being on the road to recovery, Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 4 pm.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she could not be revived.