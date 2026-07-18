Karnataka bets on tier-2 cities to ease Bengaluru’s growth burden

Karnataka is looking at promoting its tier-2 and 3 cities in the state to reduce the prevailing stress and decongest Bengaluru. ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, the strategic flagship initiative of the Karnataka government spearheaded by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, aims to alleviate infrastructural strain on Bengaluru by establishing alternative tech hubs.

The initiative aims to generate 10 lakh local jobs, build 10,000 regional startups, and capture $10 billion in IT services exports from these regional clusters by 2030. It is looking at Mysuru as the next major tech hub specializing in electronic system design manufacturing, cyber security, and AI; Mangaluru as India’s first ‘startup district’ with an emphasis on fintech, marine tech, deep tech and AI; Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi region as a major hub for AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, and advanced manufacturing; and Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi for IT/ITeS penetration, localized entrepreneurship, and digital talent upskilling.

One can only hope and pray that while this is being pursued, the town planning honchos do not adopt similar designs and measures in tier-2 & 3 cities as were adopted for some monumentally infamous projects in Bengaluru, which has only contributed to more traffic congestion rather than ease it. Such projects – poorly designed without considering people’s convenience – are like seeds sown for future problems.

At least three such projects come to mind, and all are on the Sankey Road/Ballari Road stretch, which is the arterial road connecting the city with its Kempegowda International Airport – the Cauvery ‘Magic Box’ underpass, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Overpass near Windsor Manor, and the Hebbal Flyover Complex. These have relentlessly posed traffic congestion problems because of their poor design, wasting their very purpose.