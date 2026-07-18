Karnataka makes strong NEET-UG showing, 8 score 690+ marks

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded a strong performance in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), with eight students securing places among the top 138 All India Ranks (AIR) candidates across the country who secured 690 marks and above. Vaishnavi Das of Sri Chaitanya T echno School, JP Nagar, emerged as the state topper, securing AIR 20 with a percentile of 99.997.

Among the other top performers from Karnataka, Suchita M from Davangere secured AIR 48, Ravikiran Kini bagged AIR 62, and Diganth BS from Chikkamagaluru secured AIR 64. Vaishnavi, who was born and brought up in Bengaluru, said the achievement was a major confidence booster. “I’m quite shook,” she said. She said her ambition to become a doctor began when she was around nine years old.

“I have studied medicine since I was around nine years old. Naturally, NEET was the stepping stone to that,” she said. “I would like to continue my education in India and want to do something for our people,” she added.

She stressed she prepared weekly schedules, followed them rigorously, stayed regular with tests and ensured continuous revision. She is currently interested in oncology and cancer research but said she would decide her specialisation after medical education.