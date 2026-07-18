Minister HD Kumaraswamy visits ailing mother Chennamma in Bengaluru hospital

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday visited his mother, Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after being admitted with breathlessness two days ago. According to the team of doctors treating her, all her vital parameters are stable. Hospital sources said she continues to remain under close medical observation in the ICU.

Kumaraswamy said, “The doctors here are taking very good care of her. They have told us that her condition is stable.” The Union Minister said his mother’s deep faith in God had sustained her through difficult times in the past and expressed confidence that she would recover once again. “My mother is an extremely devout and prayerful person. It is her prayers that are protecting her.

Nearly 25 years ago, she survived an acid attack, and I believe it was her unwavering faith in God that gave her the strength to overcome that ordeal. It is the same faith that is keeping her going now. I have complete faith that God will once again protect her, help her recover and bring her back home soon,” he added.

“Chennamma Deve Gowda continues to be admitted at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road. Her blood pressure, pulse, and other vital parameters are within normal limits. However, her respiratory treatment is ongoing at this time...,” Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.