Opposition slams Karnataka government over delay in city corporation polls

BENGALURU: Many corporator aspirants, former corporators and opposition MLAs took a dig at the ruling Congress government and said that they were not surprised by the extension of deadline in holding polls to the city corporations.

NR Ramesh, former corporator from Yediyur, said the elections will not happen until the assembly elections are concluded in 2028.

He also said the ward delimitation, unscientific reservation for women by denying chances to over 11 persons from Other Backward Classes, has also been questioned and a petition has been filed in a court.

“We have appealed to fix these anomalies and hold fair elections. The delimitation of wards should be based on arterial and sub-arterial roads, but the government has cut the wards based on ward roads, and in some areas, the total voters are only 9,600, which is against scientific delimitation,” said Ramesh.

Four-time Corporator Padmanabha Reddy said, “Congress has no respect for the Constitution as they have come up with the GBA, which is unconstitutional.” He added that the government has resorted to unconstitutional means only to delay local body elections.

However, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA from Malleshwaram, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, said the government has no escape route now. “All this while, they were giving one or the other reason and delaying, but this one was genuine. The court has extended till December 31 to complete the election process. It appears that elections to five City corporations will definitely happen,” he said.