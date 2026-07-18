Private body’s ‘honorary doctorates’ spark row in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A registered organisation which is neither a centre of learning nor a university has announced that it will confer “honorary doctorates” on 15 individuals, raising questions over the legality, propriety and validity of such honours. The Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Hitarakshana Parishad is organising the 517th Jayantotsava of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at 11.30 am on Saturday at the NGO Hall in Cubbon Park. The function is expected to be attended by several political leaders.

The invitation and publicity material circulated by the organisers carry the names of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister V Somanna and a host of other dignitaries, but there is no clarity if they would attend. The controversy stems from the invitation itself, which lists the names of 15 individuals who are proposed to receive “honorary doctorates”.

A complaint was made to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, that allowing a private organisation to confer honorary doctorates could mislead the public, dilute the sanctity of academic honours. “This is not a university offering honorary doctorates but merely a registered organisation. Such an act may not set the right precedent for society,” the complaint states, urging the Governor to order an inquiry and initiate appropriate action.

“This is merely an organisation. Such a doctorate has no meaning,” Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde told the TNIE. He also pointed to the legal position laid down by the Supreme Court on the use of honorary doctorates.

“There have been instances of people prefixing ‘Dr’ to their names after receiving honorary doctorates. Let me remind you that a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in 1996 held that recipients of honorary doctorates cannot use the title ‘Dr’ before their names. If someone does, it can be taken away,” he said.

The complaint assumes significance as senior constitutional and political functionaries are scheduled to attend the event, prompting questions over whether adequate scrutiny was done regarding the nature of honours.