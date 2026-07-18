Two suspected poachers held after seeking treatment for pellet wounds in Karnataka

MADIKERI: In a dramatic turn of events, two suspected poachers were nabbed at the District Hospital on Friday after seeking treatment for pellet wounds sustained during a chase with the Forest Department. The accused, identified as Zubair and Yakub from Napoklu, have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly hunting an Indian Gaur in the Pattighat Reserve Forest near Bettaturu.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal hunting activity, forest officials set up a trap on Thursday night, blocking all major approach roads leading out of the Pattighat Forest zone. At 9:30 pm, a speeding Mahindra Jeep approached one of the checkpoints. When foresters signaled the vehicle to pull over, the driver accelerated in an attempt to run over the officials. In response, the forest staff fired several rounds of pellets from an air gun to halt the escape.

"The suspects managed to drive a short distance before abandoning the vehicle and escaping into the dark," confirmed Abhishek, Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 260 kilograms of game meat of the Indian Guar, bullets along with knives and other weapons.

While the culprits initially evaded capture in the forest, their escape was short-lived. On Friday morning, local police alerted the Forest Department that two men had checked into the District Hospital with pellet wound marks. DCF Abhishek confirmed that both Zubair and Yakub are currently under guard. He added that they will be taken into custody and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act after medical treatment.