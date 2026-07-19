Chennamma: HD Deve Gowda’s steady support for 72 years

HASSAN: The people of Muttegehirehalli village in Holenarasipur taluk are in deep sorrow after the demise of Chennamma (89), wife of former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Chennamma hailed from a wealthy family with royal roots. Her grandfather Patel Subbegowda was born and brought up in a royal family in Haradanahalli in the same taluk. According a family member, Patel Subbegowda was extremely wealthy and a prominent philanthropist. He helped educate many students from poor families, and was also instrumental in the education of Chennamma’s future husband Deve Gowda.

Chennamma, daughter of Patel Devegowda and Kalamma, was born in 1937. Kalamma was the third wife of Patel Devegowda. She studied till Class 4 in Muttigehirehalli and Class 5 to 7 at Halekote in Holenarasipur taluk, and then discontinued her education.

Chennamma often visited her grandfather’s house in Haradanahalli during her school holidays. Deve Gowda’s mother Lakshmamma loved Chennamma for her respectful behaviour with elders whenever she visited her house during holidays, and decided to accept her as a daughter-in-law, which led to her marriage with Deve Gowda on May 25, 1954. Married for 72 years, the Gowda couple led a successful life together, one of the relatives said.