CM DK Shivkumar, Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara meet Kharge, cabinet expansion likely by Wednesday

BENGALURU: With AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge returning to New Delhi, the much-awaited expansion of the DK Shivkumar cabinet has gained momentum. If all goes well, the new ministers could take the oath on Wednesday, highly placed sources told The New Sunday Express. There, however, is no clarity as yet whether all 20 vacancies will be filled or a couple of them will be kept vacant anticipating potential dissidence after the expansion.

“The Congress high command can no longer defer the expansion exercise as there is a lot of pressure from the legislators, mainly to address the prevailing drought in the state,” informed sources added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on Kharge in Bengaluru on Saturday and accompanied him to Kempegowda International Airport.

When Shivakumar, his predecessor Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president BK Hariprasad held talks with the Congress top brass, including LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Kharge was in Bengaluru.

According to party insiders, Kharge has been favouring new faces such as Raichur North MLA Basanagouda Daddal, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh, son of former CM late N Dharam Singh, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, AR Krishnamurthy, MLC Manjunath Bhandary from Dakshina Kannada, and MLC A Vasanthkumar from Raichur.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been pushing the names of former Deputy CM and Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, Anekal MLA Shivanna, Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda, Gubbi MLA SR Srinivas, Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda, Haliyal MLA RV Deshpande, Narasimharaja MLA Tanvir Sait, Hanagal MLA Srinivas Mane, and MLC Dr Arathi Krishna.

If Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad are not made ministers, they are likely to be appointed as the CM’s political secretaries, sources added.