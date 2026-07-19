Common area title clause divides apartment owners in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Days after the draft of Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Bill, 2025 (KAOMA), was released by the state government, several apartment owners have raised concerns over its provisions, arguing that parts of the draft legislation are inconsistent with central laws such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

They contended that the bill may not withstand judicial scrutiny if challenged in court. When the state announced public consultation on the proposed new apartment act (KAOMA 2025), home buyers welcomed the move as an opportunity to strengthen their rights. However, the draft released following consultation process has drawn criticism from some stakeholders.

“Under RERA Section 17, the common area land title must be transferred to the association of allottees. Instead, the draft Act proposes a transfer to individual flat owners, which is impractical and contrary to the central law. The mention of ‘deemed conveyance’ repeats what was in KAOA 1972 Section 6, a provision that has remained unimplemented for over five decades. Without proper land transfer, the new Act will have no real value,” said Dhananjay Padmanabhachar, Convenor of the Home Buyers Forum.

He said the draft bill proposes one competent authority and two appellate authorities, each vested with powers similar to those of a civil court, without clearing defining the role and identity of the Competent Authority. According to him, this could create jurisdictional overlap and prolong dispute resolution.

“In contrast, RERA provides a clear framework: Authority, Appellate Tribunal, and then High Court. Karnataka should strengthen RERA’s proven model instead of creating confusion. If land transfer is not enforced as per RERA, the new Act will fail to deliver justice to lakhs of home buyers,” he said. A senior citizen said the team would allow the debates to continue in the legislature and its passage.