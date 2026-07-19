Consider Sira for 2nd international airport: Somanna to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu

BENGALURU: Union MoS for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna appealed to Union Minister of Civil Aviation, K Rammohan Naidu, to consider Sira in Tumakuru district for the second international airport near Bengaluru.

In a letter to Naidu, Somanna, a BJP MP from Tumakuru, stated that Sira is strategically located, having road and rail connectivity, an industrial area and defence establishment, and has sufficient land and water resources. Elected representatives from Central and North Karnataka have proposed construction of the second International Airport in Sira, he added.

Over 20 legislators from Central and North Karnataka have stated that as the Bengaluru International Airport is becoming increasingly overcrowded, the State Government has taken the initiative to construct an alternative airport near Bengaluru.

“Building another international airport near the existing one in Bengaluru would further alienate the people of these regions, perpetuating the injustice they have faced. We propose the construction of the second international airport in Sira Taluk, Tumkur District, to cater to the needs of international travel and cargo of the entire Central and North Karnataka,” they added.

DCM PITCHES FOR AIRPORT NEAR TUMAKURU

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Bengaluru on Saturday said that he has consistently expressed his preference for the proposed international airport to be located near Tumakuru. He noted that the technical team has already recommended two potential sites and that the government will take the final decision. “If it comes up in Tumakuru, I will be very happy,” he told reporters.

He said that the technical committee had inspected locations on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala and the Bidadi region and submitted its recommendations to the government. The final decision will be taken after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) completes its technical evaluation, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara added.