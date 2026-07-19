Emergency cabinet meet to discuss drought situation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha here on Sunday to discuss the drought situation in the state and measures to be taken to mitigate it.
At a time when the BJP and JDS have escalated their opposition to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) known as Bidadi Township, branding the Congress government as anti-ryots, Shivakumar has chosen to do damage control.
Prior to the Cabinet meeting he along with Deputy CM and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara will have a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of the state. The CM is likely to instruct them to take immediate steps to address issues related to drinking water and fodder, of farmers and public in general.
The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the Cauvery river water issue in the wake of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) meeting scheduled to be held on July 28.
The CM clarified that the Cauvery water was released solely for drinking water purposes in the state adding that there was a lot of pressure from Tamil Nadu for the release of water to that state. There was also pressure from Andhra Pradesh for the release of water from Tungabhadra dam as well, he added.
Replying to the Tamil Nadu government passing a resolution against the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project he said: “It is their duty, I don’t want to comment on that. In the meantime, a lot of issues are there. Let them demand, no problem. We will also demand, I will also go to Delhi and I will also tell my parliament members, place before them what the project is all about.”
He said the state has its right to implement the project as the Supreme Court has also clarified that the decision is left with the Central Water Commission. “So we are on the job,” he said. The CM reiterated that the Mekedatu project will also benefit Tamil Nadu, not merely Karnataka.
It is to be seen whether the issue of Bidadi Township comes for discussion in the Cabinet as Shivakumar had stated that he will set up a committee to study different aspects of it.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he will hold a video-conference meeting to review the drought situation, monsoon, and drinking water supply in the state.
“The government has received reports about people migrating due to drought. Steps to prevent this will be discussed in the meeting. A letter has already been sent to the Central government, and detailed information and data on rainfall and other aspects will be shared with the Centre,” he stated.
Drinking water has been supplied to districts according to the requirement, he said.
However, water meant for drinking cannot be used for agriculture in Mandya or any other district, he clarified. “Once reservoirs are full, water will be provided for farming. But the government should not be under pressure to first release water for agriculture and then face a shortage during sowing and transplantation”, the Chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister said that he will personally visit New Delhi to discuss the Cauvery water issue.
“There is no doubt that Cauvery water is Karnataka’s right. Facts will be presented to MPs. The Supreme Court has made it clear that decisions on Cauvery water sharing should be taken by the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, and the government is acting on this”, he claimed.
He also reiterated that the Mekedatu dam project is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than to Karnataka.