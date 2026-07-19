Emergency cabinet meet to discuss drought situation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha here on Sunday to discuss the drought situation in the state and measures to be taken to mitigate it.

At a time when the BJP and JDS have escalated their opposition to the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) known as Bidadi Township, branding the Congress government as anti-ryots, Shivakumar has chosen to do damage control.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting he along with Deputy CM and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara will have a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of the state. The CM is likely to instruct them to take immediate steps to address issues related to drinking water and fodder, of farmers and public in general.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the Cauvery river water issue in the wake of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) meeting scheduled to be held on July 28.

The CM clarified that the Cauvery water was released solely for drinking water purposes in the state adding that there was a lot of pressure from Tamil Nadu for the release of water to that state. There was also pressure from Andhra Pradesh for the release of water from Tungabhadra dam as well, he added.

Replying to the Tamil Nadu government passing a resolution against the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project he said: “It is their duty, I don’t want to comment on that. In the meantime, a lot of issues are there. Let them demand, no problem. We will also demand, I will also go to Delhi and I will also tell my parliament members, place before them what the project is all about.”