JDS plans padayatra against Bidadi township on July 30

BENGALURU: JDS on Saturday announced a padayatra from Byramangala near Bidadi to Freedom Park in Bengaluru from July 30 to August 1 to protest against the Bidadi township project. JDS leaders former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and party youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy will take part in the padayatra. The party is also planning a convention at Freedom Park on August 1.

Speaking to media persons, JDS leader Suresh Babu said there are no differences between the JDS and BJP over the padayatra or fighting against the project. A day after the BJP announced that it would take out a padayatra against the project, the JDS announced the dates for its padayatra.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar said BJP has no issues over the JDS’s padayatra. He told reporters that the objective of both BJP and JDS is the scrapping of anti-farmer Bidadi Township project.

“There will be only one padayatra from Bidadi to Bengaluru. Our President BY Vijayendra will discuss with the JDS leaders about the modalities and logistical arrangements for the padayatra. We will bring clarity on this issue. We will not make any issue about the dates,” he said. He said although the CM says land will not be forcibly acquired the state government has issued a final notification for land acquisition.

Let the government land be used for the township project and the BJP will not allow farmers’ land to be usurped for what is essentially a real-estate project, the BJP leader said. BS Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy had dropped the Bidadi Township project and had returned Rs 400 crore to DLF, he said.