‘Mithya’ leads Karnataka’s big day, ‘Imbu’ is Best Tulu Film

BENGALURU: Kannada cinema celebrated a memorable outing at the 72nd National Film Awards, with ‘Mithya’ emerging as the state’s biggest winner and ‘Imbu’ bringing home the ‘Best Tulu Film’ honour. The awards recognised not just outstanding films but also the growing strength of stories rooted in Karnataka’s culture and people.

Directed by Sumanth Bhat and produced by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, ‘Mithya’ won the Best Kannada Film award, adding another feather to its acclaimed festival journey. The film also earned two acting honours, with Athish Shetty winning Best Child Artiste and Roopashree receiving Best Supporting Actress award.

Hope people finally discover Mithya, says Bhat

For director Sumanth Bhat, the National Award is more than just a trophy. “I’m glad the film has got the validation it deserves,” he says. “We struggled to distribute and release the film, and it was disappointing to see people not turn up in theatres. I hope this recognition encourages audiences to discover Mithya on OTT.”

Sumanth also thanked producer Rakshit Shetty and Paramvah Studios for believing in an unconventional film. “I hope this award validates the faith they placed in us and encourages more such films to be made,” he adds.

Gave my 100 per cent: Athish

An emotional Athish Shetty, who was just 11 when the film was shot, described the National Award as the biggest moment of his career so far. “I gave my 100 per cent to Mithya. The role was emotionally challenging, but Sumanth sir guided me through every scene,” says the 15-year-old actor, who has already appeared in over 21 films, including Kantara and Vikrant Rona. “These awards motivate me to work even harder. My dream is to become a big actor.”