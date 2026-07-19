Mother Chennamma was guiding light for lakhs of families, says HDK

BENGALURU: Chennamma Deve Gowda, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 89. She was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

Chennamma was admitted to the hospital on July 15 with breathing complications, chest congestion, and other age-related ailments. She was placed under the care of a multidisciplinary team led by Pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and Dr Sunil Karanth.

While she was responding well to treatment and was on the road to recovery, her condition worsened suddenly on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the hospital, doctors said, “Ms Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 4 pm on Saturday despite her being on the road to recovery earlier”. Following her demise, her mortal remains were taken from the hospital to the Deve Gowda family’s residence in Padmanabhanagar in the city, where family members, relatives, party leaders and supporters gathered to pay their respects.

Family sources said that her mortal remains will be taken to Hassan on Sunday afternoon to enable members of the public, political leaders, and well-wishers to pay their last respects. The final rites are likely to be held on Monday.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda held his wife Chennamma’s hands till her last breath at the hospital. From 4 pm to 4.43 pm, the 93-year-old JDS supremo tightly gripped her hands, and when he felt losing the grip he turned emotional and broke down, according to his attendants who had accompanied him at the hospital.