18,000 pourakarmikas to tour six cities across Karnataka for exposure

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind mass capacity-building programme to train Bengaluru’s entire sanitation workforce, more than 18,000 pourakarmikas will be taken on exposure visits to six cities across Karnataka, including Mysuru, Hosapete, Davangere and Mangaluru, to study best practices in solid waste management, sanitation and cleanliness. The visits, to be conducted in phases under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, are expected to commence this month.

A Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) official said the programme aims to expose every pourkarmika to successful solid waste management models adopted by better-performing urban local bodies in Karnataka, particularly cities that have consistently performed well in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, so that best practices can be replicated in Bengaluru.

The exposure visits mark a continuation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike’s (BBMP’s) capacity-building initiatives for sanitation workers. In the past, the civic body had organised tours to Singapore for select batches.

All 18,000 pourakarmikas would eventually be covered under the programme. While officers are sent on exposure visits outside Karnataka, similar programmes for pourakarmikas are organised within the state, the official said.

He said the initiative is designed to enhance the technical, managerial and operational capacity of pourakarmikas.