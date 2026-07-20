18,000 pourakarmikas to tour six cities across Karnataka for exposure

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind mass capacity-building programme to train Bengaluru’s entire sanitation workforce, more than 18,000 pourakarmikas will be taken on exposure visits to six cities across Karnataka, including Mysuru, Hosapete, Davangere and Mangaluru, to study best practices in solid waste management, sanitation and cleanliness. The visits, to be conducted in phases under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, are expected to commence this month.
A Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) official said the programme aims to expose every pourkarmika to successful solid waste management models adopted by better-performing urban local bodies in Karnataka, particularly cities that have consistently performed well in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, so that best practices can be replicated in Bengaluru.
The exposure visits mark a continuation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike’s (BBMP’s) capacity-building initiatives for sanitation workers. In the past, the civic body had organised tours to Singapore for select batches.
All 18,000 pourakarmikas would eventually be covered under the programme. While officers are sent on exposure visits outside Karnataka, similar programmes for pourakarmikas are organised within the state, the official said.
He said the initiative is designed to enhance the technical, managerial and operational capacity of pourakarmikas.
The BSWML has floated a tender to appoint an agency to execute the visits during the six-month first phase under the Least Cost Selection method covering Mysuru, Davangere and Hosapete. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 1.96 crore, and the selected agency will be responsible for end-to-end planning, logistics and execution of the programme.
The official said the visits are expected to help frontline sanitation workers better understand modern waste segregation systems, material recovery processes, hygiene and safety protocols, citizen engagement strategies and operational models followed by the better-performing cities.
The initiative promotes knowledge-sharing and peer learning among urban local bodies to improve planning, execution and monitoring of solid waste management systems. Strengthening the capacity of frontline sanitation workers is key to improving service delivery, he said.
More manpower, not visits: PK association chief
However, not everyone is convinced about taking all pourakarmikas for the tour. President of Greater Bengaluru Pourakarmika Association PN Muthyalappa said, “It appears to be an unnecessary exercise involving huge expenditure and looks like a money-making exercise.
Bengaluru is far bigger than Mysuru, Davangere and Hosapete. It generates more than 5,000 tonnes of waste every day. What we need is more manpower, not exposure visits.”
He said the BSWML should identify a few pourakarmikas from each ward for the exposure visits and ask them to share their learnings.