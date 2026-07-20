BDA revives abandoned Kaniminike housing project Phase 1

BENGALURU: The BDA has floated tenders to revive Phase 1 of its Kaniminike housing project, which was abandoned more than a decade ago after spending Rs 27.2 crore. The tender covers 1,124 units of 1, 2, and 3-BHK flats. However, existing residents at other phases have flagged poor water supply and the lack of a direct approach road, raising questions whether the project can attract the expected occupancy.
According to the BDA, the Phase-1 of the project was taken up in May 2012 at an estimated cost of Rs 166.3 crore. The work could not progress beyond foundation and partial structural works and was abandoned by the contractor in January 2015.
The contract was subsequently terminated in April 2016 after an expenditure of Rs 27.2 crore, as already recorded in the CAG audit report. The recently floated tenders are for completing the balance works of Phase-1 after the assessment of structural stability and revised estimates.The same has been instructed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during their inspection, a BDA official said.
However, residents of the other phases said the apartments lack several basic infrastructure. Shashank Bharadwaj, a resident, said, “We welcome the BDA’s decision to invite tenders for Phase 1 and support the development of affordable housing. However, the BDA must first fulfil its long-pending commitment of providing a direct approach road to the township.
Residents have been hearing assurances for years, but there has been no progress. With Phase 1 set to add hundreds of new homes, this issue will only become more critical. We urge the BDA to commence work on the direct approach road even before Phase 1 construction begins. Connectivity is a basic necessity, not an afterthought.”
Kumar, another resident, said, “This project is spread across more than 50 acres of land. Phase 1 with 2,500 apartments will eventually house an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 residents. The township, however, lacks several basic civic amenities, such as a permanent drinking water supply, adequate parks and playgrounds and other essential infrastructure.”
The lack of direct connectivity has been a challenge and steps are on for land acquisition to solve it, a BDA official said.