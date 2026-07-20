BDA revives abandoned Kaniminike housing project Phase 1

BENGALURU: The BDA has floated tenders to revive Phase 1 of its Kaniminike housing project, which was abandoned more than a decade ago after spending Rs 27.2 crore. The tender covers 1,124 units of 1, 2, and 3-BHK flats. However, existing residents at other phases have flagged poor water supply and the lack of a direct approach road, raising questions whether the project can attract the expected occupancy.

According to the BDA, the Phase-1 of the project was taken up in May 2012 at an estimated cost of Rs 166.3 crore. The work could not progress beyond foundation and partial structural works and was abandoned by the contractor in January 2015.

The contract was subsequently terminated in April 2016 after an expenditure of Rs 27.2 crore, as already recorded in the CAG audit report. The recently floated tenders are for completing the balance works of Phase-1 after the assessment of structural stability and revised estimates.The same has been instructed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during their inspection, a BDA official said.